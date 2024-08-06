Tributes paid to young man killed in Sligo collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who was killed in a collision in Sligo over the weekend.

James McNeive, of Knock in Co. Mayo, died on Sunday, August 4 when the van he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry shortly after 6am on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the lorry driver was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement confirming his death, Mr McNeive’s "heartbroken" family said he died “tragically” and would be “sadly and lovingly missed” by them all.

Tributes have been paid to the young man this week, who worked as a teacher and was also a talented GAA player, who played senior football with Mayo’s Aghamore GAA.

In a statement the club extended its “deepest sympathies to the McNeive Family on the tragic and extremely sad passing of our senior player James McNeive”.

“Today is a very sad day for our Club,” they said.

“We have lost James with his constant smile and love for football and all those around him.

“James always had time and support for everyone, even at his young age he always took time to encourage younger players breaking into our adult teams and gave them a welcome and support that was unmatched.”

They added: “He played football with his heart and a determination that was spoken about and admired by all who knew and saw him play.

"He lit a flame in our Club, one that we will endeavour burns brightly in his honour for generations of footballers to love and admire long into our future.”

Friend Ronan Gleeson remembered Mr McNeive as an “outgoing and positive person”.

“He brought a smile to everyone's face with his humour,” he said, before adding: “James was a talented footballer and musician.

“It was a privilege to call him a classmate, neighbour and friend over the years.”

Predeceased by his father Pete, Mr McNeive leaves behind his mother Bernadette, sister Fiona, brothers Michael, Matthew and Peter jnr, and his girlfriend Catherine Carr.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.