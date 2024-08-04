Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Sligo this morning.

The collision, which involved a van and a lorry, occurred shortly after 6am on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

The driver of the van, a male in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Sligo University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have urged road users with camera footage, who were travelling between Drumcliffe and Grange at the time of the collision, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.