Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo
News

Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Sligo this morning.

The collision, which involved a van and a lorry, occurred shortly after 6am on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

The driver of the van, a male in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Sligo University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have urged road users with camera footage, who were travelling between Drumcliffe and Grange at the time of the collision, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Sligo

Related

Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Sligo woman missing for more than a month
News 6 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Sligo woman missing for more than a month

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes to tragic teen killed in collision on Irish road
News 5 months ago

Tributes to tragic teen killed in collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road
News 7 months ago

Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Latest

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers
News 10 hours ago

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Morrison milestone — Van the Man at 79
Entertainment 1 day ago

Morrison milestone — Van the Man at 79

By: Michael J. McDonagh

Prospects of a partitioned city
Comment 2 days ago

Prospects of a partitioned city

By: Malachi O'Doherty

US Presidential race takes unforeseen twists
Comment 2 days ago

US Presidential race takes unforeseen twists

By: Larry Donnelly

Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today
News 2 days ago

Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today

By: Fiona Audley