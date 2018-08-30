Tributes pour in for Irish teen killed in car crash in Eastern Europe
TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irish teenager who died in a horror car crash while on holiday with his family in Moldova.

Marius Bors, 15, from Ashbourne, Co. Meath, was killed in the collision just weeks before he was due to collect his Junior Cert results.

The schoolboy was with his dad Sergio when their vehicle was involved in an accident.

Heartbreakingly, it’s understood that Marius' mum, brother and baby sister were following in a second car and witnessed the crash.

The youngster, originally from Moldova, was a student at Dunshaughlin Community College and a member of the local Scouts.

In a touching tribute, Dunshaughlin Scout Group wrote on Facebook: "It is with profound sadness that we learned that one of our Venture Scouts Marius Bors was tragically killed in a car crash in Moldova while on holidays with his family.

Marius, 15, was a student at Dunshaughlin Community College in Co. Meath (Image: DCC)

"Marius has been a valued member of our Group for a number of years and contributed hugely to everything he undertook.

"He was a kind and gentle Scout and will be sadly missed by his fellow Scouts and Scouters."

Fine Gael councillor Gerry O’Connor said the teenager’s death was "a huge blow to the community".

He added: "I knew him when he was just a young boy in the Cubs and he took part in the football academy I run at the local community centre. He also took part in Teen Fit classes here.

"He played a very active part in the community. His death has left us all reeling."

A vigil was held to remember Marius in his native Ashbourne last night.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it does not comment on individual cases but confirmed consular assistance was "being provided to the family of an individual in Moldova."

