Tributes pour in after 'Sons of Anarchy' actor dies
Tributes pour in after 'Sons of Anarchy' actor dies

Alan O'Neill was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment.

The Hollywood actor, 47, best known for his portrayal of Hugh in cult motorcycle gang drama 'Sons of Anarchy', died on Wednesday night.

Mr O'Neill, who had a history of chronic heart problems, also appeared in Irish film 32A and popular soap 'Fair City'.

The Irish actor is being commemorated by friends and fans who followed his career.

Police investigating deemed his death as not being suspicious.

