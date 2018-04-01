Tributes to young boy from Northern Ireland killed in hit-and-run in Tenerife

TRIBUTES have been paid to the 10-year-old boy from Northern Ireland who died after a hit-and-run incident in Tenerife on Thursday.

Carter Carson from Newtonabbey was struck by a car while on a family holiday on the island and passed away on Friday.

Spanish police have confirmed two men have now been arrested over the incident.

GRACIAS por vuestra colaboración.

Dos personas detenidas por su presunta vinculación al atropello mortal del niño de 10 años en #Adeje.

Nuestro abrazo y cariño a la familia del pequeño...DEP. — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 1, 2018

Speaking to Belfast Live, Carter’s father, Stuart, described his son as ‘daddy’s wee superstar’.

He added: “Carter was our world, with a smile that touched so many hearts.”

A statement from Carter’s primary school, Abbots Cross, expressed their sympathy for the youngster’s family.

“The whole school community of Abbots Cross Primary is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our P5 pupil, Carter Carson,” read the statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter's immediate and wider family circle at this tragic time."

Carter’s football club, 18th Newtownabbey Youth, also posted a touching tribute to Facebook, saying: “It is with deepest condolences and heavy hearts we as a club are saddened to hear to of the tragic passing of young Carter Carson this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at the club. YNWA.”

Many people have made the club’s crest their profile picture on social media as a tribute to Carson.

The South Belfast Youth League, which the team plays in, confirmed matches would be postponed this coming Saturday as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile a fundraising page set up to help Carter’s family with funeral costs has already surpassed its target.

To contribute to the fundraising page, click here.