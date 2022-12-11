Trio sentenced for helping murderers of Ryan Fitzpatrick flee to Ireland

THREE people who helped two men suspected of murder flee to Ireland in a bid to escape justice have been sentenced.

Ross Neville, 32, Olivia Memmory, 22, and Michael Celmins, 32, all appeared before Carlisle Crown Court this week for their part in the events that followed the death of Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24.

Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Porter, 33, were both jailed for life in October for the murder of Mr Kirkpatrick on September 18, 2021.

The two men had gone on the run after Mr Kirkpatrick was stabbed to death on a night out in Carlyle's Court, Cumbria.

The pair were traced to Ireland, where they were arrested by gardaí and extradited to Britain.

"We knew as we pursued Hull and Porter that there were people helping them in their attempt to evade justice," said Detective Chief Superintendent Mick Bird.

"There is no doubt this assistance added to the grief and extreme distress already experienced by Mr Kirkpatrick's loved ones after his tragic death."

Escape aided

Mr Kirkpatrick had been socialising in Carlyle's Court when Hull tried to assault him with a glass.

Hull left with Porter but the pair returned 15 minutes later with their faces covered, at which point Hull stabbed Mr Kirkpatrick multiple times.

Despite the efforts of bystanders and attending paramedics, Mr Kirkpatrick died from his injuries.

A car used by Hull and Porter was later found burning in the Burgh-by-Sands area of Cumbria.

Aided by others, the pair made their way to Scotland, from where they took a ferry to Northern Ireland.

They then made their way across the border but were arrested by gardaí on September 28.

Neville, Memmory and Celmins assisted the men as they tried to evade police but were also caught by detectives investigating the murder.

Assistance included having accommodation booked for them, accommodation provided for them and the supply of a vehicle.

The arrests and investigations into the trio continued alongside the murder enquiry, with sentencing delayed until the murder trial was over.

After admitting the offence of assisting an offender, Memmory, of Cummersdale, was jailed for 19 months and Celmins, of Irthington, Carlisle, was jailed for 12 months.

Neville, of Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway, was sentenced to a community payback order where he will serve 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also fined £12,000 and must abide by a curfew.

Strong case

"The CPS worked with Cumbria police to build a strong case, including producing CCTV, phone messages and phone location data," said Victoria Agulló, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West.

"The strength of the evidence led to all three accepting the part they played in assisting Hull and Porter to evade justice.

"Without the assistance provided by Neville, Celmins and Memmory, Hull and Porter may well have been arrested sooner."