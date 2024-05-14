Twelve police officers attacked while arresting man accused of domestic violence

TWELVE police officers were attacked while arresting a man accused of domestic abuse.

The officers were responding to a call for assistance following reports of a domestic violence assault at a property in Lurgan. Co Armagh in the early hours of May 11.

When they arrived and attempted to arrest the man on suspicion of common assault, he lashed out at the officers.

The man kicked, spat at and punched the officers, the PSNI have confirmed.

He also attempted to headbutt them.

“This behaviour continued for some time with assaults to the custody sergeant and civilian detention officers on arrival at Banbridge Custody Suite,” the PSNI said in a statement.

The violence brought the total number of police officers and staff who were injured at work in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon at the weekend to 18.

Those attacks happened during three separate arrests of three men.

PSNI Chief Inspector Brendan Green has this week condemned each attack, describing them as "shameful and unacceptable".

"In what other job would this happen?” he asked.

“Our officers and staff are working hard to keep their communities safe and do not deserve this treatment.

“While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be assaulted and verbally berated in the most shocking ways for simply doing their jobs,” he said.

“Our officers have received welfare support and, thankfully, their injuries were not more serious and they felt well enough to remain on duty,” Chf Insp Green added.

“But it highlights our message that all assaults on emergency service workers - be that a nurse, doctor, paramedic or police officer - are serious offences and there are serious consequences.”

Two of the men who attacked members of the police force have been charged to court, while the third has been released on police bail to allow for further investigation.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated," Chf Insp Green added.