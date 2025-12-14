'Today feels unbearably dark': Ten people dead following shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach

TEN people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm local time on Sunday (7.45am GMT).

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, has described the developments as 'shocking and distressing'.

A statement from New South Wales Police Force said the shooting was carried out by two men, adding that the number of casualties was expected to change as the operation develops.

"Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters," read a statement.

"The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition.

"At this time, a further 11 people are reported to be injured, two of which are police officers.

"Emergency services were called to Campbell Parade about 6.45pm (Sunday, December 14, 2025), responding to reports of shots being fired.

"Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended, assisted by multiple resources across the city.

"A number of suspicious items located in the vicinity are being examined by specialist officers and an exclusion zone is in place.

“A multi-agency response is continuing. An extensive crime scene has been established and inquiries are now underway.

"There have been NO reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to this incident."

'Unbearably dark'

It has been reported that a Hanukkah event was taking place in the area at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, the Embassy of Israel in Australia said it was 'appalled' at the news.

"Our hearts are with Australia's Jewish community," it read.

"Hanukkah is a festival of light. Today feels unbearably dark.

"Solidarity alone is not enough — the Australian government must act decisively to protect Jewish life from antisemitic violence.

"Ambassador Maimon, who is currently in Israel, is making his way back to Australia following this horrific news."

In a statement, the Prime Minister said his thoughts were with all those affected by the shooting.

"The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing," said Mr Albanese.

"Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives.

"My thoughts are with every person affected.

"I have just spoken with the AFP Commissioner and the NSW Premier.

"We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed.

"I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police."

Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage relevant to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.