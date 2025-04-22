Police officers punched, kicked and bitten while attending domestic assault case

POLICE officers who were punched, kicked and bitten while attending a domestic assault case are among a number who be injured while on duty over the Easter weekend.

Attacks took place on numerous PSNI officers in Antrim, in a 48-hour period, the PSNI has confirmed this week.

“Between April 18 and April 20 the officers were injured while on duty and also endured verbal abuse,” PSNI Area Chief Inspector Christopher Tate said.

“Despite sustaining injuries, all of officers remained on duty however, which is testimony to their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people in our communities safe,” he added.

The police force has confirmed that two officers were injured on the morning of April 18 while responding to a domestic-related assault in Ballymena.

“One officer was punched to the face, and bitten on the knee,” they confirmed.

“Another was kicked several times and the suspect also attempted to headbutt and kick a third officer.”

A woman aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, and later charged to court.

That same morning police were targeted as they attended an alleged theft at a shop in the Broughshane Street area of the town.

“Officers located the suspect, a man aged in his 30s, who became aggressive and was shouting in the store and kicking empty boxes,” Chf Insp Tate confirmed.

“As an officer attempted to detain the suspect he lashed out at him – kicking him to the wrist – causing some swelling.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has also been charged to court.”

On the evening of April 20 officers were attacked after being called to reports of a disruptive customer at a pub in the High Street area of Carrickfergus.

“The suspect, aged in his 20s, had left the scene and was located in the North Street area of the town,” Chf Insp Tate explained.

“He was aggressive and shouting at officers, and was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour and other related matters.

“While trying to detain the suspect he attempted to head-butt two officers and also tried to kick another.

“He also spat and urinated in the back of a cell van while being transported to custody. The man has also since been charged to court.”

Chf Insp Tate said the attacks show the “often grim reality of what our officers on the ground are being faced with each and every day, and the courage and professionalism with which they serve all our communities in Northern Ireland”.

“These were all shameful assaults on our officers - and thankfully we have a number of people charged to court due to their disgraceful actions over the weekend,” he added.

“Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

“All of the injured officers are being supported and receiving the appropriate care and welfare measures.