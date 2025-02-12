Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare
News

Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare

The cocaine was valued at around €5m

TWO men have been arrested after gardaí seized €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare.

The men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were detained following the 'significant seizure' on Tuesday.

During the operation, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle and also carried out a search of a residential premises in the Allenwood area.

The searches saw gardaí recover approximately 72kg of cocaine valued at an estimated €5m.

"This is another significant seizure of cocaine destined for the Irish market," said Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis.

"An Garda Síochána and our law enforcement partners are committed to targeting those engaged in drug-related organised crime that leads to harm, intimidation and violence in our communities nationwide."

The two men were detained in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group.

They are currently being detained at a garda station in Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Allenwood, Kildare

Related

CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision
News 52 minutes ago

CCTV image released in bid to find vehicle owners who may have information about fatal Co. Donegal collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision

By: Fiona Audley

SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day events in Washington due to President Trump’s Gaza proposals
News 1 day ago

SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day events in Washington due to President Trump’s Gaza proposals

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach keen to discuss 'using AI as force for good’ while at Paris tech summit
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach keen to discuss 'using AI as force for good’ while at Paris tech summit

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Serious incident in Dublin ’could have been worse’ says Justice Minister
News 1 day ago

Serious incident in Dublin ’could have been worse’ says Justice Minister

By: Fiona Audley

Search for missing woman stood down after body found
News 1 day ago

Search for missing woman stood down after body found

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with... Kate Kerrigan
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with... Kate Kerrigan

By: Irish Post