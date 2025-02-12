Two arrested as gardaí seize €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare

TWO men have been arrested after gardaí seized €5m worth of cocaine in Co. Kildare.

The men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were detained following the 'significant seizure' on Tuesday.

During the operation, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle and also carried out a search of a residential premises in the Allenwood area.

The searches saw gardaí recover approximately 72kg of cocaine valued at an estimated €5m.

"This is another significant seizure of cocaine destined for the Irish market," said Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis.

"An Garda Síochána and our law enforcement partners are committed to targeting those engaged in drug-related organised crime that leads to harm, intimidation and violence in our communities nationwide."

The two men were detained in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group.

They are currently being detained at a garda station in Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.