Two dead following separate collisions on Irish roads involving cars and pedestrians

TWO people have died overnight following two separate collisions on Irish roads.

A man in his 70s died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert Road in Limerick yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 10pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a port mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Particularly any road users who were travelling on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert yesterday evening between 9:00pm and 10:15pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

At roughly the same time last night another fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian happened in Dublin, where a woman in her 60s was killed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision at the Cross Guns Bridge on Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7, which occurred about 9.10pm.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her body has since been removed with a post mortem due to take place.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene, gardai have confirmed.

The section of road from Cross Guns Bridge to the junction of Phibsborough Road and Connaught Street is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) who travelled in the Phibsborough area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday October 4, 2023 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

An incident room has been set up at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Anyone with any information should contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.