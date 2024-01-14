Two die overnight in separate collisions on Ireland's roads
TWO men have died overnight following separate road traffic collisions in Kildare and Dublin.

In the first incident, a man in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision on the R448 at Halverstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

The man, who was driving a jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Any road users who were in the area between 5.30pm and 7.30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, a man died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co. Dublin in the early hours of Sunday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 4am on the M1 Northbound near Junction 5 in Lusk.

The northbound lane from Junction 4 to Junction 5 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Any road users who were travelling on the M1 Northbound between Junctions 4 and 5 between 3.15am and 4.15am and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

