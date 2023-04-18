Two Irish nurses make shortlist for 'most outstanding nurse in the world' award

TWO Irish nurses have made it to the shortlist of an international competition which will recognise the “most outstanding” nurse in the world.

Ten nurses have been shortlisted for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 – which comes with a prize pot of $250,000 for the winner.

Dublin based nurse Jince Jerry has been working as a nurse in Ireland since moving to there to study in 2006.

She has been selected as a finalist due to the practices she developed in her workplace during the Covid-19 pandemic, which “contributed to enhanced coordination, better workforce management, systematic practices, and a lower burnout rate among the staff”.

Irish nurse Cathy Cribben-Pearse, who spent 20 years’ nursing in both Ireland and Britain, before moving to Abu Dhabi, is shortlisted for creating an online platform which provides nurses with “guidance, support, and leadership”.

The pair now find themselves among a 10-strong international shortlist which has been whittled down from 52,000 entries from 202 countries.

The final ten also includes entrants from the Phillipines, Portugal and Kenya as well as England, Panama, Singapore, India and Tanzania.

Members of the public can now cast their vote as part of the final selection here to help decide the winner.

Doctor Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said of their award: “Millions of nurses across the world are working hard every single day to serve their patients and form the core of the healthcare eco-system.

“Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our way of acknowledging their dedication and recognizing their work.”

He added: “This year, with more than 50,000 nurses vying for the coveted award, it has been a hard task for the eminent jury members to shortlist the top 10 outstanding nurses.

“Each of the finalists have a remarkable trajectory and have made significant contribution to the field of nursing. We wish each of them all the very best.”

The winner will be announced at a ceremony due to take place in London on May 12, which is International Nurses Day.