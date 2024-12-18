Lord of the Dance
Two men appear in court charged with murder of woman in Co. Down
Two men appear in court charged with murder of woman in Co. Down

TWO men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Co. Down.

Karen Cummings, 40, was found unconscious with a serious head injury at a house in Banbridge on Saturday evening and passed away a short time later.

Today at Newry Magistrates' Court, 42-year-old Kevin McGuigan Jr of Hillsborough and 32-year-old Glenn King of Lurgan were charged with the nurse's murder.

Mr McGuigan, who was arrested at the scene, was also charged with firearms-related offences and handling stolen goods.

Mr King was arrested in the local area on Sunday.

Neither man made an application for bail and both were remanded into custody until January 9.

