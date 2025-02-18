Two men arrested after fatal stabbing attack in Dublin

TWO men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing attack in Dublin over the weekend.

A murder investigation was launched by Gardai following the incident in the South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper area, where a man was found unresponsive with serious injuries in the early hours of Saturday, February 15.

The man, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene before being transferred to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He has since been named locally as 34-year-old Quam Babatunde.

A second man, also in his 30s, was also injured in the incident and has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On February 16, PSNI officers arrested a 23-year-old man in Belfast on suspicion of murder.

“The arrest was made in connection with a fatal assault in the South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper area of Dublin in the early hours of Saturday 15th February, 2025,” the PSNI confirmed.

“The man remains in police custody at this time,” they added.

A second man was arrested in Dublin yesterday (February 17), Gardaí have confirmed.

“Gardaí have arrested a man as part of the investigation into the fatal assault on Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper, Dublin 2 in the early hours February 15,” they said in a statement.

“The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested following searches in Dublin on the morning of Monday, February 17, 2025,” they added.

The post mortem examination has been completed, they confirmed, before adding that “the results are not being released for operational reasons”.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí continue to to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Any person who may have been present in the vicinity of South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper, Dublin 2 between 2:45am and 3:30am on February 15 should contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station,” they add.