Two men arrested following gunpoint hijacking in Tyrone

TWO arrests have been made after a man was hijacked at gunpoint in Omagh over the weekend.

An investigation was launched on Saturday, May 6 after a masked gang held a man up at gunpoint before placing a suspicious object in his vehicle and forcing him to drive to a police station in Co. Tyrone.

The gang had placed the object in the man's silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The incident sparked a security alert – with a public safety operation implemented and a number of people evacuated from their homes.

Officers investigating the incident have since arrested a 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

“Following a search in the Omagh area on Sunday, May 7, a 56-year-old man was arrested,” the PSNI confirm.

“A further search was carried out in the Strabane area, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old man.”

They added: “Both search and arrest operations were carried out under the Terrorism Act.”

Two vehicles were also seized for forensic examination, while the men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The investigation continues.