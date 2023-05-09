Two men arrested following gunpoint hijacking in Tyrone
News

Two men arrested following gunpoint hijacking in Tyrone

TWO arrests have been made after a man was hijacked at gunpoint in Omagh over the weekend.

An investigation was launched on Saturday, May 6 after a masked gang held a man up at gunpoint before placing a suspicious object in his vehicle and forcing him to drive to a police station in Co. Tyrone.

The gang had placed the object in the man's silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The incident sparked a security alert – with a public safety operation implemented and a number of people evacuated from their homes.

Officers investigating the incident have since arrested a 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

“Following a search in the Omagh area on Sunday, May 7, a 56-year-old man was arrested,” the PSNI confirm.

“A further search was carried out in the Strabane area, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old man.”

They added: “Both search and arrest operations were carried out under the Terrorism Act.”

Two vehicles were also seized for forensic examination, while the men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The investigation continues.

See More: Arrest, Gunpoint, Hijack, Omagh, PSNI, Tyrone

Related

Arrest made after man threatens terrified staff and holds man hostage in Belfast hotel
News 2 hours ago

Arrest made after man threatens terrified staff and holds man hostage in Belfast hotel

By: Irish Post

Man arrested by police in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murdering young woman in Limerick
News 1 month ago

Man arrested by police in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murdering young woman in Limerick

By: Irish Post

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition
News 3 months ago

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition

By: Irish Post

Latest

'There's more to come': Callum McGregor fires ominous warning to rivals as Celtic crowned champions
Sport 1 day ago

'There's more to come': Callum McGregor fires ominous warning to rivals as Celtic crowned champions

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pressure group Republic brands coronation arrests an 'attack on democracy'
News 1 day ago

Pressure group Republic brands coronation arrests an 'attack on democracy'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Liverpool fans boo God Save the King ahead of Brentford game on day of coronation
News 1 day ago

Liverpool fans boo God Save the King ahead of Brentford game on day of coronation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police station and homes evacuated after security alert in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Police station and homes evacuated after security alert in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after Belfast man beaten with hammer as he lay in bed
News 2 days ago

Two arrested after Belfast man beaten with hammer as he lay in bed

By: Gerard Donaghy