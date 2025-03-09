Two men charged after discovery of cannabis factory in Co. Down
Two men charged after discovery of cannabis factory in Co. Down

The potential street value of all drugs recovered was estimated at around £300,000 (Image: PSNI)

TWO men have been charged to appear in court following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Co. Down.

At around 10.30pm on Friday, police searched a property in the Sandringham Court area of Hillsborough, where they discovered approximately 150 cannabis plants.

A large quantity of harvested cannabis and other items were also seized, with the potential street value of all drugs recovered estimated at around £300,000.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and subsequently interviewed by detectives.

On Sunday, the PSNI revealed that the men had been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Both are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 10.

