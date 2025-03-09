Two men charged after discovery of cannabis factory in Co. Down

TWO men have been charged to appear in court following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Co. Down.

At around 10.30pm on Friday, police searched a property in the Sandringham Court area of Hillsborough, where they discovered approximately 150 cannabis plants.

A large quantity of harvested cannabis and other items were also seized, with the potential street value of all drugs recovered estimated at around £300,000.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and subsequently interviewed by detectives.

On Sunday, the PSNI revealed that the men had been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Both are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 10.