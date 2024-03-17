Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh

Two police officers have escaped serious injury after their patrol vehicle was rammed in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Chapel View area of Crossmaglen at around 3.15pm on Friday.

The PSNI are now liaising with gardaí in their efforts to track down two men who were in the black BMW X5.

"The vehicle was observed in a nearby carpark and as officers approached the car, the BMW X5 rammed into the patrol car, causing extensive bumper damage," said Inspector Macdonald of the PSNI.

"A police chase ensued and officers followed the vehicle and attempted to block it in.

"A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, exited from the rear of the vehicle and made off from the scene, prior to the BMW X5 fleeing and scraping the side of the police car.

"The driver of the car is described as being aged in his 20s, of heavy build, with dark hair and was wearing a dark-coloured top,"

'Reckless act'

"An investigation is now underway and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána," added Inspector Macdonald.

"Both officers have been left badly shaken by what happened and have required hospital treatment for their injuries.

"Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again.

"Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned."

Police have now appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

They want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle or captured dash-cam footage of its movements, or who knows of its location now.