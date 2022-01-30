U2 share acoustic rendition of Sunday Bloody Sunday on 50th anniversary of Derry atrocity

IRISH band U2 have shared an acoustic rendition of their song Sunday Bloody Sunday on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday atrocity in Derry.

On January 30, 1972, 13 innocent civilians were shot dead by members of the British Army's Parachute Regiment at a march protesting internment without trial.

A 14th victim died months later, with his death attributed to the injuries he received on the day.

Events have been taking place in Derry today to remember those who lost their lives, including a Families' Walk of Remembrance.

30 January 2022 - With love, Bono & Edge pic.twitter.com/7hOVk1w3fa — U2 (@U2) January 30, 2022

On Sunday afternoon, U2 shared the acoustic version of Sunday Bloody Sunday via their social media channels, with the simple message: “30 January 2022 - With love, Bono & Edge.”

The video features the pair giving a stripped-back performance of one of the band's most popular songs and includes alternate lyrics in the final verse.

It is in part overlaid with footage of Bishop Edward Daly waving a blood-stained white handkerchief as he leads a group of people carrying the dying John Duddy.

The song — the title of which references two atrocities in Ireland, in 1920 and 1972 — addresses the human cost of conflict and the futility of war.

A live version was used in the closing credits of the 2002 film Bloody Sunday, directed by Paul Greengrass — the only music to feature on the film's soundtrack.

Sunday Bloody Sunday was included on U2's third album War in 1983 and is one of their most frequently performed live songs.