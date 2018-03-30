Ulster rape trial juror's online comments investigated

COMMENTS claimed to have been posted online by a juror in the Ulster rape trial have been referred to the attorney general.

The Irish Times reports that the comments were made on Broadsheet.ie.

It reports that the first comment was made at at 8.26pm, seven hours after the jury unanimously acquitted Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison on all counts.

The matter has now been referred to Northern Ireland's attorney general.

Irish Times journalist Conor Gallagher told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster: "They seemed to be fairly accurate, they seemed to know a lot about the case; at first read, they seemed to be authentic.

"We got in touch with the Public Prosecution Service and asked them about it and they got back to us and said they'd referred the matter on to the office of the Lord Chief Justice in Northern Ireland.

"The Lord Chief Justice's office then told us they'd referred the matter on to the attorney general's office and to other relevant authorities."

The comments have now been taken down following a request for the attorney general's office.

Mr Gallagher also said the juror contacted The Irish Times last night to say they had not commented on anything relating to the jury deliberations.