'Unbelievably cruel': Tributes to father-of-two killed in horror collision on Irish road

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father-of-two who was killed in a collision in Co. Clare over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Daniel ‘Danny’ Danny Myers was struck by a car as he walked along the N18 at Portdrine at around 4am on Saturday, June 1.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he later passed away, Gardaí, who are investigating the incident, confirmed.

Mr Myers, who was aged in his 30s and living in Shannon, is predeceased by his brother Jack, who also tragically died in an accident on the road while he walked home from school in 1998.

In a statement confirming his death, Mr Myer’s mother Alice said: “We lost our beloved son Danny in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“I have no words to describe the pain in our hearts.”

She added: “We thank everyone for all of the support as we try to navigate our loss.”

Daniel 'Danny' Myers (Pic: Myers family)

Tributes have been paid on social media since his death.

“My deepest sympathy,” Trish Smith said.

“Danny was such a lovely caring person and a gentleman, gone far too soon,” she added.

“May he R.I.P. back with Jack and watching over you all.”

Maureen Ginnane remembered him as “a lovely man” while Blaithin Griffin sent her “deepest condolences to all the Myers family on the tragic death of Danny”.

“A gentle soul taken far too soon, my heart breaks for you all,” she added.

In a message to Mr Myers' family, Kay O'Sullivan said: "I can't even begin to imagine the pain you are going through right now.

"To be hit with such tragedy twice is so unbelievably cruel."

Mr Myers leaves behind his children Abbie and Jack, parents Alice and Denis and brothers Davy and Connor.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow morning in Shannon Crematorium.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

