Unionist politicians not happy as PSNI officers appear to join in Armagh All-Ireland celebrations

THERE was euphoria in Co. Armagh yesterday after the Orchardmen claimed a second All-Ireland SFC title with victory over Galway at Croke Park.

Manager Kieran McGeeney sparked wild celebrations at Headquarters as he led his side to the Sam Maguire, replicating his success as captain in 2002.

As the county celebrated a 22-year wait for the trophy, even some PSNI officers appeared to join in the celebrations back in Armagh.

Footage posted online showed a PSNI vehicle circling a roundabout in Camlough and flying an Armagh flag from the window.

While some welcomed the gesture in the celebratory spirit it was no doubt intended, hailing it as an example of community policing, others were not in such a jovial mood.

Some unionist politicians expressed their dismay at the scenes, while the PSNI itself said it had launched an internal investigation.

'Community policing'

In the video online, the PSNI vehicle is also showing running its siren and beeping the horn as it drives up and down a street in Camlough, much to the delight of cheering fans.

Some Twitter users saw a funny side to the video, while Patrice Hardy, a former Sinn Féin councillor on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, welcomed the scenes.

"Great to see the PSNI joining in on the fun in Armagh tonight. Exactly what community policing should be!" she posted on Twitter.

"The GAA really does belong to everyone and so should our policing. Small acts like this go a long way."

Her words were echoed by journalist Allison Morris, who posted on Twitter that it 'looks like good community policing to me'.

Police celebrated the Armagh All-Ireland win earlier this afternoon with laps of the road and waving a flag out the window. The @Armagh_GAA team is due to arrive back in the city tomorrow morning with a homecoming tomorrow night while celebrations continue tonight at the… pic.twitter.com/KEZAE2k9Gt — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) July 28, 2024

However, opposition to the scenes was led by unionist politicians, including TUV leader Jim Allister, who said he would be contacting the Police Ombudsman and Chief Constable over the 'disgraceful display'.

"They can be seen driving through the village waving GAA flags in a fashion which could best be described as joyriding while using the siren improperly," said the MP for North Antrim.

"Loyalists are often challenged about why we talk about two tier policing. Tonight we see evidence of this in bright lights.

"Independent policing has gone out the window and the PSNI has destroyed any pretence of being a balanced force.

"Urgent action is required against the officers involved if there is to be any hope of confidence not plunging to an all-time low.

"How can Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon urge people returning from the final to 'please drive safely' when their own officers are doing this? The officer driving needs to be dismissed."

'Deeply concerning'

Meanwhile, the DUP's Carla Lockhart, whose Upper Bann constituency includes part of Co. Armagh, shared a still from the video and a picture of Armagh flags on Lurgan Police Station.

It is not clear who placed the flags on the building, however, a separate video posted online showed a fan on top of security fencing outside the station waving an Armagh flag after the win.

The MP also suggested a memorial had been desecrated but did not include pictures or elaborate on the claim.

"If you want to celebrate your team winning a competition, then that's your right to do so," she posted on Twitter.

"What you do not have a right to do is desecrate a memorial to OUR war dead, or climb unchallenged onto a police station. I also expect the police to act with neutrality @PSNIABC."

In a separate post on Facebook, she said she had received many complaints over the video.

"People are livid and rightly so particularly with the scenes at the PSNI station and the police car footage," she wrote.

"I have contacted and written formally to the Chief Constable seeking answers to many questions regarding the deeply concerning footage and to request a meeting.

"I along with Policing Board colleagues be attending an urgent meeting in Police HQ tomorrow with senior police personnel.

"I will not let this go unchallenged."

Last night, the PSNI confirmed it had launched an investigation into the scenes captured on video.

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final," said District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett.

"We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surround this."