Unlawfully-at-large prisoner convicted of manslaughter of PSNI officer is arrested by gardaí
News

Shane Frane absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service on January 17 (Image: via PSNI)

A MAN convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer has been arrested by gardaí after absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Last month, the PSNI appealed for information on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Shane Frane, who was unlawfully-at-large after breaching the terms of his temporary release from prison.

In 2014, Frane was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison for the 2013 manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds, who did after being struck by a stolen car driven by Frane.

The Limerick native was arrested on Thursday evening on an extradition warrant sought by PSNI for being unlawfully-at-large from prison since January 17.

He appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday, where he was remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit thanked gardaí for their assistance in locating Frane.

"This case demonstrates the close working of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Public Prosecution Service to pursue fugitives from this jurisdiction," he said.

"It also highlights our close working with An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit in tracking down wanted persons and bringing offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions.

"We will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland."

