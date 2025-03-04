Urgent appeal over Kildare teen missing for nearly two weeks
News

Urgent appeal over Kildare teen missing for nearly two weeks

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for the public’s help to find a Kildare teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Liam Gannon has been missing from Athy since Wednesday, February 19.

Liam Gannon has been missing for nearly two weeks

The 14-year-old is known to visit the Tallaght area and is described as being approximately 5’ 10” tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a light grey under armour top.

“Anyone with information on Liam ’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the police force said.

See More: Liam Gannon

Related

Man and woman arrested in connection with Tyrone murder investigation
News 25 minutes ago

Man and woman arrested in connection with Tyrone murder investigation

By: Fiona Audley

Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone
News 17 hours ago

Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone

By: Irish Post

Ireland’s defence relationship with the UN set to change
News 22 hours ago

Ireland’s defence relationship with the UN set to change

By: Irish Post

Latest

Woman handed minimum 16-year sentence for murder of her partner
News 1 day ago

Woman handed minimum 16-year sentence for murder of her partner

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who strangled estranged partner before going to the pub and a massage parlour is convicted of murder
News 1 day ago

Man who strangled estranged partner before going to the pub and a massage parlour is convicted of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family pay tribute to mother-of-five as man arrested on suspicion of murder is bailed
News 1 day ago

Family pay tribute to mother-of-five as man arrested on suspicion of murder is bailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young mother and child left badly shaken after racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast
News 1 day ago

Young mother and child left badly shaken after racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in Dublin collision
News 1 day ago

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident
News 1 day ago

Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident

By: Gerard Donaghy