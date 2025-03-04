Urgent appeal over Kildare teen missing for nearly two weeks

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for the public’s help to find a Kildare teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Liam Gannon has been missing from Athy since Wednesday, February 19.

The 14-year-old is known to visit the Tallaght area and is described as being approximately 5’ 10” tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a light grey under armour top.

“Anyone with information on Liam ’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the police force said.