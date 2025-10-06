Serious safety warning issued for over 100,000 heating pumps in Irish homes

OVER 114,000 heating system pumps installed across Ireland have been identified as posing a serious electrocution risk to users.

The warning, issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), urges immediate caution among homeowners and retailers.

The affected products are Tucson circulating pumps that were made between 2017 and 2024.

A critical wiring flaw allows the mains cable to be connected in reverse, potentially causing the live pin to connect to the earth pin.

This dangerous fault poses a severe risk of electrocution, particularly during installation or maintenance.

People are being strongly advised not to touch the pump under any circumstances.

Instead, they should carefully inspect their heating system for the Tucson brand label and note the serial number, which begins with S/N.

The serial number can then be checked using tools available on the CCPC website or through Tucson Pumps online checking service.

“If you’ve had work done on your heating system in the last eight years, you need to check if you have one of these pumps,” said Patrick Kenny, a member of the CCPC.

“Do not attempt to touch or service the pump. Just locate the brand and serial number and compare it against the list on CCPC.ie.”

Following an investigation prompted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), Tucson Pumps is now offering a free replacement programme.

Any affected pump can be replaced at no extra cost.

Kenny described the alert as one of the largest and most serious product safety notices ever issued by the CCPC, noting the widespread use of these pumps in Irish homes.

With many households upgrading or maintaining their systems at this time of year, professionals are urged to take extreme caution.

The CCPC warns that any contact with the electrical connection of these pumps could result in electrocution.

Retailers have also been asked to urgently check their inventory and remove any affected pumps from sale immediately.

Anyone who suspects they may have an affected pump is urged to visit the CCPC website or call 01 842 6255 for assistance.

The replacement process is free, but the CCPC stresses that no one should handle the pump themselves.