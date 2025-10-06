Jim Gavin withdraws from Irish presidential race leaving Fianna Fáil in crisis

FIANNA Fáil's presidential campaign has been thrown into disarray after its candidate Jim Gavin abruptly withdrew from the race.

Gavin, a former military pilot and celebrated Dublin GAA manager, announced his withdrawal on Sunday night, saying he made a "mistake” that was “not in keeping with my character”.

His last minute exit came in the same weekend that the Irish Independent published a report alleging he failed to return €3,300 in overpaid rent to a former tenant.

Responding to the allegations, Gavin claimed he had no recollection or records of the dispute but said he was investigating the matter urgently.

In the fallout, Gavin’s polling numbers plummeted.

A Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks survey showed him trailing his opponents significantly, polling at just 15%, behind independent Catherine Connolly (32%) and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys (23%).

Gavin’s struggles were further compounded by criticism of his performance in televised debates and questions surrounding his preparedness for the role.

His campaign was marred by several missteps, including the use of unlicensed drone footage in promotional material and controversial remarks on the conflict in Gaza, which drew backlash and required clarification.

Speaking in his statement, Gavin said, “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.”

He added that the ongoing scrutiny had caused him to reflect on the toll the campaign was taking on his family and decided to step down “with immediate effect”.

The decision has triggered political fallout within Fianna Fáil.

Party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who had championed Gavin’s candidacy despite opposition from senior members, now faces criticism over the vetting process and his judgement as leader.

Some Fianna Fáil TDs had privately warned that Gavin’s candidacy could act as a referendum on Martin’s leadership.

Veteran MEP Billy Kelleher, who lost out to Gavin in the party nomination process, has reportedly renewed his interest in the role.

Meanwhile, internal party tensions are rising, with deputy leader and public expenditure minister Jack Chambers also under fire for his role as director of elections.

Despite withdrawing, Gavin's name will still appear on the ballot.

His departure narrows the race to two main contenders: Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael and independent candidate Catherine Connolly.