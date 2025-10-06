Irish fishing industry in crisis as drastic quota cuts threaten thousands of jobs

IRELAND'S fishing industry is sounding the alarm after EU fishing advisors proposed major reductions in key fish quotas for 2026.

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), which advises the EU on sustainable fish stock levels, has recommended a 70% reduction in the mackerel quota, 41% in blue whiting, and 22% in boarfish.

These species are among the most vital to Ireland’s fishing sector, particularly mackerel, which accounts for €94m in annual exports to European and Asian markets.

Fishing organisations warn that the quota reductions could wipe out Ireland’s pelagic fleet and fish processors, particularly in areas like Killybegs, the heart of Ireland’s pelagic fishing industry.

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO) estimates the mackerel cut alone could lead to losses of up to €65–85m, with total industry losses possibly exceeding €200m.

At a crisis meeting in Killybegs, Minister of State for Fisheries Timmy Dooley met with representatives from major fishing organisations, including the IFPO, Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO), and the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA).

Aodh O’Donnell, CEO of the IFPO, called the proposed quotas a “hammer blow”, warning that Irish fleets are being punished for overfishing largely caused by non-EU coastal states, including Norway, the Faroe Islands, Russia and Iceland.

“These countries have consistently ignored scientific advice and unilaterally inflated their quotas, believing the EU would not enforce sanctions,” said O’Donnell.

He accused these states of depleting shared migratory stocks of mackerel without accountability.

Industry leaders are demanding emergency financial support, a Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) economic impact study, and the application of Hague Preferences, an EU policy mechanism allowing Ireland to gain higher shares when stock levels fall significantly.

Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Exporters and Producers Organisation, said the quota cuts target “three of the four” key species relied upon by Ireland’s processing sector.

Meanwhile, Dominic Rihan of the KFO stressed the need for both immediate relief and a long-term sustainability plan.

“If we ignore the advice, the chances of stock recovery are very bad. But we also need real support now to survive,” Rihan said according to RTE.

Minister Dooley acknowledged the severe economic threat and committed to raising the issue with European Commissioner for Fisheries Costas Kadis, citing the “intolerable” impact on Ireland’s seafood sector.

He vowed to fight for Ireland’s interests “to the nth degree” at the EU level and push for a new, fairer quota-sharing arrangement.

Minister Dooley is expected to continue discussions with EU officials and meet with stakeholders again on October 8th during the annual Sustainability Impact Assessment process.

The industry is also preparing for the critical December Fisheries Council, where final quota decisions for 2026 will be made.