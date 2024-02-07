'Utterly disgraceful': Former RUC reserve officer jailed for historic child sex abuse offences

A FORMER reserve officer with the RUC has been jailed for historic sexual abuse offences against five children.

Alfred Beard, 75, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of non-recent indecent assault and gross indecency involving girls aged between six and 17.

At Laganside Crown Court in Belfast today, he was sentenced to eight years and two months in custody.

"The things that man subjected us to should never happen to any child," read a statement from his victims after the hearing.

'Heinous offences'

Beard's offending took place between 1976 and 1984 in the Greater Belfast area.

He targeted one of his victims at his home after inviting her to look at puppies his dog had given birth to and also abused some of his victims in their own homes.

He initially denied any wrongdoing before accepting responsibility for what happened.

Detective Superintendent Jordan Piper said that Beard had abused his position of trust as a reserve officer with the then police force to carry out his crimes.

"Beard took advantage of vulnerable young women as he held a position of trust within the local community," he said.

"His actions are utterly disgraceful and today his victims' silence was broken and they finally got justice.

"To take a child's innocence away from them to satisfy your own sexual perversions is one of the most heinous offences a person can commit."

He added: "Today, our thoughts are with the brave women in this case who have assisted us in our investigations.

"I commend their courage in taking the brave step to bring their perpetrator before the courts."

'Relieved we were believed'

In a joint statement, Beard's victims spoke of their relief at seeing him face justice after living with the effects of his abuse for decades.

"Alfred Beard's actions have caused us all so much shame, hurt, loss and fear," read their statement.

"The grooming and abuse he subjected us to have forever changed our view of 'normal' relationships, [leaving us] hyper vigilant with ingrained trust issues.

"We were relieved when we were believed and our silence was broken. The things that man subjected us to should never happen to any child.

"He is finally behind bars where he belongs and we would encourage others out there who may have suffered similar to us to speak out and seek justice in the same way we have."

As well as his custodial sentence, Beard has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.