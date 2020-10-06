Vehicles rammed and set alight, man assaulted and abducted in Donegal
News

Vehicles rammed and set alight, man assaulted and abducted in Donegal

GARDAÍ HAVE issued an urgent appeal for information following the assault and abduction of a man in County Donegal.

According to Gardaí, a man was assaulted by three men at a home in Convoy, Donegal at aroun 11.45am on Sunday, 4 October 2020.

The victim was then forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) which subsequently drove away from the scene.

Both Gardaí and the PSNI were alerted to the attack following reports the car may have crossed the border into Northern Ireland, and at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, the man was found with injuries in Convoy, Donegal.

He was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The vehicle was then located by PSNI officers outside a house in Castlederg County Tyrone and five people-- two women and three men-- were arrested.

An incident room has been  set up in Letterkenny Garda Station and a full investigation is underway.

Gardaí are also appealing for any persons that may have observed a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

It is understood the assault and abduction is related to another incident which occurred in Ballybofey, County Donegal in the early hours of Sunday, 4 October, when a vehicle was badly damaged after being rammed by another vehicle at Town View Heights, Ballybofey at around 2.30am on Sunday morning.

There were no occupants in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí were called to the scene and observed a Silver Seat Leon (05 LH 6614) drive at speed in the direction of Killygordon, County Donegal.

Garda officers took chase but lost sight of the car after it crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

The silver Seat Leon is also involved in a further incident of criminal violence which occurred at around 6.20am on Sunday in Lifford, County Donegal.

In a statement, Gardaí indicated that a resident in the area heard a loud bang and saw  that the car had made impact with a house and was on fire. Two men fled the scene on foot. The fire, extinguished by local fire services, had caused significant damage to a house but there were no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any persons who may have observed the movements of the Silver Seat Leon (05 LH 6614) in the early hours of Sunday, 4th October, 2020, to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

