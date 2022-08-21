Victim in Belfast murder investigation named as police arrest man
News

Victim in Belfast murder investigation named as police arrest man

Gareth Rynne (Image: PSNI)

A MAN who died following a suspected assault in Belfast city centre last week has been named by police as 39-year-old Gareth Rynne.

He was found with serious injuries in the Callender Street area of the city on the morning of Sunday, August 14.

Mr Rynne was taken to hospital but later passed away.

On Friday, the PSNI launched a murder investigation and revealed they had arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday, August 14.

Anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

