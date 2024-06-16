Video released of driver deliberately ramming police vehicle, leaving officer requiring months of treatment

POLICE have released a video of a driver deliberately ramming a police vehicle, leaving an officer with serious injuries and requiring months of treatment.

PC James Yeoman sustained leg, back, neck and arm injuries after Gerard McDonagh reversed a Land Rover Freelander at speed into the police car in Loughborough, Leicestershire.

At Leicester Crown Court on Friday, 21-year-old McDonagh, of Copt Oak Road, Markfield, was sentenced to a total of 10 months in prison and banned from driving for two years and five months.

"McDonagh has shown no remorse for his actions and even during the investigation he failed to answer bail and a warrant was issued for his arrest," said DC Joe Mulvany.

'Totally unacceptable'

In November 2022, PC Yeoman was in the Loughborough area when the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system alerted him to a Land Rover displaying false number plates.

He followed the vehicle as it exited the motorway before driving down a narrow lane and stopping.

The Land Rover then reversed at speed towards the police car, causing the airbags to be deployed.

PC Yeoman sustained serious leg, back, neck and arm injuries and was taken to hospital, while thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the police car.

"We expect an element of risk in our job but when a suspect deliberately drives at speed towards a police car that is totally unacceptable," said Sergeant Steve Jackson.

"PC Yeoman sustained a serious leg injury and has had to undergo months of treatment."

Arrest warrant

The driver, McDonagh, drove off and was later arrested nearby in Copt Oak Road.

He was released on bail during the investigation but failed to attend the police station when he was required.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was detained last month, after which he was charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker.

McDonagh was remanded into custody and during his first appearance at Leicester Crown Court, pleaded guilty to all the offences.

A 22-year-old woman who was also arrested during the incident remains under investigation for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.