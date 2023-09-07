Vigil to be held for tragic Emili Roman who would have turned eight today

A VIGIL will take place this evening to remember young Emili Roman who died after getting into difficulty while swimming at a beach in Cork.

The seven-year-old, who died on Tuesday, September 5, would have turned eight today.

She was swimming at Fountainstown Beach near Crosshaven at around 4.30pm when the tragedy struck.

A vigil will be held in Crosshaven this evening, where Emili lived with her parents Martha and Slawomir her sister Inga and her twin brother Jeremy, to honour the schoolgirl’s memory.

Emili was a second class pupil at Templebreedy National School in Co Cork.

Hundreds are expected to attend the gathering, which takes place in Crosshaven Square from 8pm.

In a statement made following her death, Emili's family said their “darling daughter” will be “sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends”.

Emili’s funeral Mass will take place at 11.30am on Saturday, September 9 in the Church of Our Lady and St. John in Carrigaline, followed by a burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Ballinrea.

“The family would like to thank all those who assisted at Fountainstown on Tuesday,” the Roman family said in a statement.

“Everyone is welcome to the funeral,” they added, before asking for their privacy to be respected at this time.

A fundraiser which set up to help Emili’s family cover funeral costs and create a memorial to their daughter has so far raised more than €33,000.