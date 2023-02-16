Vigils held across Ireland in memory of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey
News

Vigils held across Ireland in memory of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin held a vigil at the Spire in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

A VIGIL was held in Dublin last night in memory of transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey who was murdered in Cheshire last weekend.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin held the vigil at 6pm on February 15 at the Spire in memory of Ms Ghey.

The 16-year-old, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday, February 11.

Supporters attended the vigil in Dublin last night

Hundreds turned out to show their support for the transgender community at the event, with similar vigils held in Belfast, Lancaster and London this week.

In a statement Ms Ghey's family described the schoolgirl as "beautiful, witty and hilarious".

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her," they said.

Brianna Ghey was murdered on Saturday, February 11

"Brianna was beautiful, witty, and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless, and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family."

On Wednesday, February 15 two 15-year-olds appeared in court charged with Ms Ghey's murder.

Vigils have been held across Belfast, London, Lancaster and Dublin this week in memory of the 16-year-old

The pair, a boy and a girl, both aged 15, appeared via video link at Liverpool Crown Court, speaking only to confirm their names.

A provisional trial date was set for July 10 with the trial likely to last around three weeks.

