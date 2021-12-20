Warning that prices of popular biscuits set to soar
News

Warning that prices of popular biscuits set to soar

Pladis Global, parent company of McVitie's, has warned that prices of its popular biscuits are set to soar due to inflation.

POPULAR BISCUITS such as Chocolate Digestives, Jaffa Cakes, Hob Nobs and Penguin bars are set to see an increase in their price on the shelves, their creators have warned.

Pladis Global, parent company of McVitie's, has blamed the increase on inflation, supply issues and other challenges from the past 18 months.

 

Palm oil, wheat and sugar have all risen in price, it says, and in the UK, commodities have risen by +15%

It said it has also navigated challenges such as absences in its factories, and shortages of HGV drivers in recent months.

However, the company says it has taken a number of steps to broaden its supply base and to build on good relationships with suppliers.

Pladis UK & Ireland Managing Director David Murray said:

"We’ve dealt with substantial challenges in the past in the food industry but it’s the combination of these issues, as well as the scale of some of them that is unprecedented.

"Like many other categories faced with this scale of inflation, we can’t ignore that costs have gone up and this may flow through to higher prices."

 

See More: Biscuits, Inflation, McVitie's

Related

These new Baileys Choco Leibniz biscuits might just be the perfect teatime treat
News 1 year ago

These new Baileys Choco Leibniz biscuits might just be the perfect teatime treat

By: Jack Beresford

Girl accused of feeding classmates 'cookies containing grandmother's ashes'
News 3 years ago

Girl accused of feeding classmates 'cookies containing grandmother's ashes'

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas
News 1 hour ago

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

10 fun budget-friendly Christmas activities to enjoy this winter
Life & Style 2 hours ago

10 fun budget-friendly Christmas activities to enjoy this winter

By: Fiona Audley

Five festive recipes that will bring some Irish flavour to your Christmas celebrations
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Five festive recipes that will bring some Irish flavour to your Christmas celebrations

By: Irish Post

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appointed lead negotiator for Brexit as Frost resigns
News 5 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appointed lead negotiator for Brexit as Frost resigns

By: Connell McHugh

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer
News 19 hours ago

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Trio admit trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland
News 20 hours ago

Trio admit trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy