Warning that prices of popular biscuits set to soar

POPULAR BISCUITS such as Chocolate Digestives, Jaffa Cakes, Hob Nobs and Penguin bars are set to see an increase in their price on the shelves, their creators have warned.

Pladis Global, parent company of McVitie's, has blamed the increase on inflation, supply issues and other challenges from the past 18 months.

Palm oil, wheat and sugar have all risen in price, it says, and in the UK, commodities have risen by +15%

It said it has also navigated challenges such as absences in its factories, and shortages of HGV drivers in recent months.

However, the company says it has taken a number of steps to broaden its supply base and to build on good relationships with suppliers.

Pladis UK & Ireland Managing Director David Murray said:

"We’ve dealt with substantial challenges in the past in the food industry but it’s the combination of these issues, as well as the scale of some of them that is unprecedented.

"Like many other categories faced with this scale of inflation, we can’t ignore that costs have gone up and this may flow through to higher prices."