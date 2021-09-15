WATCH: Heroic goat and rooster rush to save chicken from hawk attack
THIS is the incredible moment a rooster and a goat teamed up to save a chicken from an attacking hawk - there's a sentence I never thought I'd write.

In amazing footage captured on a CCTV camera on a farm in the Netherlands last week, a goshawk is seen dive-bombing a chicken in a paddock.

Feathers begin flying as the hen attempts to escape, but the hawk's sharp talons refuse to let go.

Almost immediately, a fearless rooster marches over to help the hen, and to give the hawk a good seeing to.

A goat then rushes over too and proceeds to ram the hawk with its head in an attempt to save the struggling chicken.

Eventually, the bird of prey lets go and the fowl rush into a nearby hutch for safety.

59-year-old Dutch farmer Jaap was inside the farmhouse at the time, and says he heard ear-piercing screeching coming from his livestock outside.

He raced over to the window, but by the then the chaos was over.

Jaap then checked his CCTV camera footage, and what so proud by what he saw.

"I was so proud of the rooster and the goat jumping in to defend our chicken. I was also very relieved that the chicken survived," he said.

"I heard the screaming animals but it was too late to see the attacker so I checked the CCTV. It took only 17 seconds between the appearance and disappearance of the hawk.

"Fortunately the chicken only had two minor wounds. It took her a few days to get back to normal. The other birds rallied around and kept her company."

Jaap revealed that it wasn't the first time his livestock had stepped in bravely to defend each other.

"In the seven years I have lived here, it's the third attack on our chickens. This was the second from a goshawk and the other was a buzzard.

"In the two previous attacks the turkey and the goats saved the chickens."

Jaap posted footage of the miraculous rescue online and the video has been viewed nearly a million times in little over a week.

