WATCH: Moving performances by Ireland’s Young Singers (Video)

Amazing Under 16 singers from Co. Meath, Cavan, Louth, Dublin, Kildare and Tipperary bring alive some classic renditions under the guidance of Mark Cahill’s Ivory Sessions.

The Vault at the Irish Post and The Ivory Sessions are delighted to bring together this series of young Irish talented singers.

We begin today with two 16 year olds and a 12 year old in Ruby O’Kelly, Jade Clinch and Marley Peig.

Their voices are crystal, their performances moving.

Award winning producer, arranger and Piano Maestro Mark Cahill creates a personalised polished performance for each singer - at The Ivory Sessions. What the Ivory Session offers to young artists is not just an online performance, it is a brand new innovative music network joining artists from all over the world.

While The Ivory Sessions are making high quality live music available, The Vault at The Irish Post offers access to a global audience.

Part of the Ivory Sessions, is an Under 16 Music Programme. And together we are bring you the first in a series of wonderful new talents from Ireland.

Ruby O’Kelly

Our first singer is 16 year old Ruby O’Kelly from Navan Co Meath, singing a haunting Luther Vandross classic “Dance With My Father”.

It is receiving great reviews on the song and voice:

Northumberland’s Ivy Clark said: "Love this song ❤️ Brilliant".

“Beautiful version” stated Christine Naughton O'Riordan

Jade Clinch

"Falling Like Stars", (the James Arthur track) is sung by 16 year old Jade Clinch from neighbouring Bailieborough in Co.Cavan

“Voice of an angel” declared Fiona Gilmer, while London-based Joe Brady and Newfoundland’s Betty Gardiner praised Jade’s unique and “Lovely voice”.

Marley Peig is only 12 years old, a girl of many talents – being a wonderful artist as well as a vocal range to die for. From Drogheda Co.Louth, Marley sings Birdy’s "Not About Angels", from the motion picture The Fault in our Stars.

“This child can have a future in singing”, delighted Joyce Plummer from the USA; while Maggie Collier and Dublin’s Sarah-Louisa Nolan thoroughly enjoyed Marley's stunning vocals.

Here’s Marley Peig:

