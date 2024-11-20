Weather warnings issued in Ireland as freezing temperatures and ‘significant snowfall’ expected

WEATHER warnings have been issued for a number of counties in Ireland as “significant snowfall" is expected overnight.

A status orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for five counties in Munster, which take effect from midnight tonight.

The warnings apply to Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford and they will be in effect from midnight until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there are “significant snowfall accumulations expected” which have the potential to cause “very difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility”.

The public is also being warned to brace for weather-related travel disruption as well as “disruption and delays to public transport and difficult conditions underfoot”.

People are also asked to be mindful of pets and livestock as the poor conditions could cause “animal welfare issues”.

Snow is also expected to fall in Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway tonight.

A status yellow warning has been issued for these counties with “snowfall accumulations expected” from 9pm tonight.

That warning is in place until midday tomorrow.

Temperatures across Ireland will drop to around -3C tonight. A separate Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued for the entire country coming into effect from 8pm and lasting until 10am tomorrow morning.