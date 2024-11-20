Weather warnings issued in Ireland as freezing temperatures and ‘significant snowfall’ expected
News

Weather warnings issued in Ireland as freezing temperatures and ‘significant snowfall’ expected

WEATHER warnings have been issued for a number of counties in Ireland as “significant snowfall" is expected overnight.

A status orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for five counties in Munster, which take effect from midnight tonight.

The warnings apply to Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford and they will be in effect from midnight until midday tomorrow.

Significant snowfall is expected to hit some parts of Ireland overnight

Met Éireann said there are “significant snowfall accumulations expected” which have the potential to cause “very difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility”.

The public is also being warned to brace for weather-related travel disruption as well as “disruption and delays to public transport and difficult conditions underfoot”.

People are also asked to be mindful of pets and livestock as the poor conditions could cause “animal welfare issues”.

Snow is also expected to fall in Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway tonight.

A status yellow warning has been issued for these counties with “snowfall accumulations expected” from 9pm tonight.

That warning is in place until midday tomorrow.

Temperatures across Ireland will drop to around -3C tonight. A separate Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued for the entire country coming into effect from 8pm and lasting until 10am tomorrow morning.

See More: Ireland, Snow, Weather

Related

Man wanted for offences committed in Monaghan extradited from Northern Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Man wanted for offences committed in Monaghan extradited from Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Public consultation opens on Ireland’s first marine national park
News 2 weeks ago

Public consultation opens on Ireland’s first marine national park

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland to carry out ‘comprehensive’ review of nation’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic
News 2 weeks ago

Ireland to carry out ‘comprehensive’ review of nation’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase
News 1 day ago

Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase

By: Fiona Audley

Irish producer Ed Guiney reveals inspiration behind ‘fascinating’ new series The Listeners
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish producer Ed Guiney reveals inspiration behind ‘fascinating’ new series The Listeners

By: Fiona Audley

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots
News 1 day ago

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall
News 1 day ago

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall

By: Fiona Audley

‘Devastated’ GAA club leads tributes after young man dies following early morning collision
News 1 day ago

‘Devastated’ GAA club leads tributes after young man dies following early morning collision

By: Fiona Audley