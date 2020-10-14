What is a 'shebeen' and why are gardaí shutting them down?

IN these trying times, we've seen a rise in reports of 'shebeens' popping up all over Ireland.

Gardaí have been conducting searches and raids to shut them down over the past few days, but with Covid-19 restrictions still affecting pubs across the country, it probably won't be the last we hear of them.

On October 9, gardaí searched three suspected shebeens in the midlands, as part of Operation Navigation, which was set up to investigate alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation in support of current public health measures to do with Covid-19.

But what is exactly is a shebeen, and why are gardaí shutting them down?

What is a shebeen?

A shebeen is essentially an illicit (or illegal) facility where alcohol is sold without a licence. A shebeen could be set up inside someone's house, outdoors or even in a pub itself.

They're not too dissimilar to an American 'speakeasy'.

Why are so many shebeens appearing now?

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with the hospitality industry in Ireland. Pubs were forced to close in March at the outbreak, and many remained shut for six months.

Those that were allowed to open had to enforce social distancing rules, early closing times and capacity limits. All in all, both publicans and pub-goers haven't exactly been getting their fill as of late.

The Government's continued lockdown of much of the sector has led to some taking the law into their own hands, and opening up shebeens to operate as makeshift pubs.

History

The word derives from the Irish síbín, meaning 'illicit whiskey' and was first used as far back as the late 1700s.

The term shebeen is widely used in South Africa after becoming an establishment in townships during apartheid where indigenous Africans weren't allowed to go into bars or pubs.