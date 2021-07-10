Who is Ireland’s Most Successful Tennis Player of all time?
Who is Ireland’s Most Successful Tennis Player of all time?

Mabel Cahill - Ireland;s best ever Tennis player

Did you know Ireland has a 5 times Grand Slam Champion in Tennis?

Ireland’s greatest ever tennis player came from County Kilkenny, named Mabel Cahill.

Attention is on the Women’s Wimbledon Singles final between Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and 13th ranked  Karolína Plíšková of Czech Republic, on Saturday at 15:00.

Ireland had its own tennis star more than a century ago.

Mabel Esmonde Cahill won the US Open Grand Slam Women’s Singles 1891 and 1892, Grand Slam Ladies Doubles 1891 and 1892 and took the Mid Doubles Grand Slam title also in 1892.

As Ireland’s only Grand Slam winner – with not 1 but 5 Grand Slam Titles, little is mentioned of Mabel Cahill in Ireland.

In 1976, Mabel Cahill was added to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in New York

Grand Slam US Open Titles at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in New York

From Ballyragget House, Ballyragget, County Kilkenny, Mabel  Cahill was born in 1863 to a large family of 13 children. She was the second youngest.  She had 5 sisters and 7 brothers.

Her well-to-do upper class family sent Mabel to secondary level school in Roscrea  to a fee paying school, thought to be the Sacred Heart Convent Secondary School.
It was unusual at the time for women to obtain secondary education.
Mabel moved to Dublin after finishing school, in 1886, and it was there that she started playing lawn tennis, and her interest in the sport and in life grew.
With little prospects in Ireland, she decided to emigrate to America – via Liverpool. She boarded  The Arizona ship in 1889, which arrived in New York City, where she took up residency.

Cahill won the Orange Club ladies championship in 1890 and 1891.
Mabel became the first foreign woman to win a major tournament when she defeated Ellen Roosevelt in the 1891 US Championships women's final at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

She successfully defended her title the following year, defeating Elisabeth Moore in a hard fought, five-set final, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Both years saw Cahill win U.S. National Women’s Doubles Championships.

Mabel Cahill Mabel Cahill - Ireland's great ever Tennis Player

 

In 1891 she paired with  Emma Leavitt-Morgan defeat final opponents Roosevelt sisters, Ellen and Grace, 2-6, 8-6, 6-4. . In 1892 she teamed with Adeline McKinlay and the pair downed Mrs. A.H. Harris and Amy R. Williams easily, 6-1, 6-3.

Cahill paired with Clarence Hobart to win the mixed doubles title in 1892, over Moore and Rodmond Beach, 6-1, 6-3, to claim the 5th Grand Slam Title.

So today we salute Mabel Cahill of Kilkenny, who was Ireland’s greatest ever Tennis player, in 1891 and 1892.

