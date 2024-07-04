Widow of Celtic star Tommy Burns dies on flight home from holiday in Tenerife
News

Widow of Celtic star Tommy Burns dies on flight home from holiday in Tenerife

THE widow of football legend Tommy Burns has died on a flight home from holiday in Tenerife.

Rosemary Burns took ill on the Jet2 flight from the Canary Island which was due to land in Scotland but was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Cork yesterday afternoon.

Rosemary Burns has died on a flight home from Tenerife

The 69-year-old was married to Celtic star Burns for 28 years before he died in 2008 following a battle with cancer.

Jet2 confirmed that flight LS176 was rerouted due to a passenger falling ill on board on Wednesday, July 3.

Celtic FC led the tributes today, stating: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club is devastated to hear of the passing of Rosemary Burns, wife of Celtic legend Tommy Burns."

Rosemary Burns pictured at her husband Tommy's funeral in 2008

They added: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club, and the entire Celtic Family are with Emma, Jenna, Michael and Jonathan at this desperately sad time."

Born in Glasgow on December 16, 1956, lifelong Celtic fan Burns often described himself as 'a supporter who got lucky'.

He made his debut for the club on April 19, 1975 and went on to make 503 appearances, scoring 82 goals.

He won six titles with Celtic, as well as five Scottish Cups and one League Cup and went on to manage the club for three seasons.

See More: Rosemary Burns, Tommy Burns

Related

Appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies following collision on quad bike
News 1 hour ago

Appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies following collision on quad bike

By: Fiona Audley

Mother and daughter killed in horror collision on Irish road
News 3 hours ago

Mother and daughter killed in horror collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Man in his 80s dies in Co. Westmeath collision
News 13 hours ago

Man in his 80s dies in Co. Westmeath collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Woman jailed for 14 years for 'brutal' murder of her partner as he slept
News 17 hours ago

Woman jailed for 14 years for 'brutal' murder of her partner as he slept

By: Gerard Donaghy

Enjoy a feast of traditional Irish music as the Belfast Tradfest returns
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Enjoy a feast of traditional Irish music as the Belfast Tradfest returns

By: Irish Post

People affected by adoption in Ireland urged to have their say
News 1 day ago

People affected by adoption in Ireland urged to have their say

By: Fiona Audley

Most successful Irish actor of 2024 revealed – and it’s not who you think
Entertainment 1 day ago

Most successful Irish actor of 2024 revealed – and it’s not who you think

By: Irish Post

‘Dangerous predator’ jailed for multiple child sex offences
News 1 day ago

‘Dangerous predator’ jailed for multiple child sex offences

By: Fiona Audley