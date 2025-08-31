Police seek man who used fake bank transfer to obtain Rolex watch

POLICE in England are seeking a man who reportedly used a fake a bank transfer to obtain a Rolex watch from a seller on Facebook Marketplace.

Staffordshire Police said the buyer, who spoke with an Irish accent, showed a screenshot for a £7,500 bank payment.

He then left with the watch, however, the seller never received the payment.

The exchange happened at the victim's home in the Burntwood area of Staffordshire.

"On Thursday, June 26, an unknown man visited the home of the victim to buy a Rolex watch after responding to an advert on Facebook Marketplace," read a police statement.

"The suspect showed the victim a fake online bank transfer of £7,500, which had been screenshotted, before leaving in a dark grey Mercedes C-Class.

"The suspect is described as having an Irish accent.

"The incident happened at around 11am and no payment has been received by the victim."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 933 of June 26.