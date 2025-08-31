Sinn Féin MP condemns reports of Catholic families being intimidated by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast

A SINN FÉIN MP has condemned reports that Catholic families are being intimidated by loyalist paramilitaries in North Belfast.

The Irish News reported today that the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) had pulled out of a deal to stop attacks on a mixed housing development in the Oldpark area and ordered Catholic families to leave their homes.

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the reports as 'outrageous and totally unacceptable' and has called for an urgent meeting with the PSNI.

"Everyone must stand against this criminality," said Mr Finucane.

"We need to see and hear a united political response to this sectarian intimidation including from unionist representatives.

"This is not an isolated issue, and it requires all political parties and relevant agencies to stand together, face it down and provide full support to the victims.

"Sinn Féin will be seeking an urgent meeting with police to discuss the response to this intimidation.

"Residents have the right to live safely, free from intimidation and violence."

The Irish Post has contacted the PSNI for comment.