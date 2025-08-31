Sinn Féin MP condemns reports of Catholic families being intimidated by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast
News

Sinn Féin MP condemns reports of Catholic families being intimidated by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast

John Finucane, Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, described the reports as ‘outrageous and totally unacceptable' (Image: DANIEL LEAL / AFP via Getty Images)

A SINN FÉIN MP has condemned reports that Catholic families are being intimidated by loyalist paramilitaries in North Belfast.

The Irish News reported today that the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) had pulled out of a deal to stop attacks on a mixed housing development in the Oldpark area and ordered Catholic families to leave their homes.

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the reports as 'outrageous and totally unacceptable' and has called for an urgent meeting with the PSNI.

"Everyone must stand against this criminality," said Mr Finucane.

"We need to see and hear a united political response to this sectarian intimidation including from unionist representatives.

"This is not an isolated issue, and it requires all political parties and relevant agencies to stand together, face it down and provide full support to the victims.

"Sinn Féin will be seeking an urgent meeting with police to discuss the response to this intimidation.

"Residents have the right to live safely, free from intimidation and violence."

The Irish Post has contacted the PSNI for comment.

See More: Belfast, John Finucane, Sinn Féin

Related
News 3 days ago

Emotional video highlights dangers of illegal street scrambling in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Three children hit by car while playing on pavement

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Man arrested in investigation into ‘vigilantes’ targeting people ‘based on skin colour’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Mins With... Adam O’Donovan

By: Irish Post

Comment 1 day ago

Ireland’s conker season blown away

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 2 days ago

Songs from a small island

By: Joe Horgan

News 2 days ago

Harris joins EU Defence and Foreign Ministers in Denmark for urgent talks

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 2 days ago

High ole’ time in USA’s Deep South

By: James Ruddy

News 2 days ago

Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon set to leave with other UN peacekeepers in 2027

By: Mark Murphy