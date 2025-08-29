Kelleher and Connolly latest to throw hat in the Presidential ring

THE RACE to succeed Michael D. Higgins as President of Ireland is heating up as the November 11 inauguration date closes in.

MEP Billy Kelleher has officially announced his intention to seek the Fianna Fáil nomination for the presidency, becoming the first figure within the party to declare formally.

In an email sent to members of the parliamentary party, Kelleher said he is responding to a groundswell of support from colleagues urging him to run.

"Over the last number of days, there’s been quite a number of parliamentary party colleagues contacting me, asking me to... keep my name there, to put my name forward," Kelleher told RTÉ News at One.

His entry marks a decisive move in what is becoming a contested internal battle within Fianna Fáil.

Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin is also reportedly garnering support behind the scenes, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers said to be rallying on his behalf.

Gavin has yet to officially declare his candidacy.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly has emerged as a compelling figure on the left, already actively campaigning and receiving backing from several progressive parties, including People Before Profit.

A former deputy speaker of the Dáil and long-time Galway West representative, Connolly’s platform is centred around Irish unity, neutrality and social justice.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Belfast, Connolly emphasised her belief in the symbolic and practical importance of including Northern Ireland in discussions about the Republic's future, besides the fact residents there cannot vote in the election.

Connolly, a fluent Irish speaker and mother of two, said, "We need a president that uses her voice for peace in the world.

Her candidacy has been praised by left-wing figures such as Gerry Carroll, who described her as “the only viable presidential candidate for the left”.

With the election looming, most major parties have yet to officially announce their candidates.

Fianna Fáil’s internal debate continues, with potential names ranging from Gavin to SDLP MP Colum Eastwood.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael faces its own crossroads after their initial candidate, European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, withdrew due to health issues.

Two names remain under consideration: former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys and MEP and ex-GAA president Séan Kelly.

Sinn Féin has yet to reveal its strategy.

Leader Mary Lou McDonald has promised an announcement in September, leaving open the possibility of backing an external candidate or fielding someone from within the party.

The Irish presidency is a largely ceremonial but symbolically significant role.

Candidates must be over 35 and secure nominations from either 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

Michael D. Higgins, who has served since 2011 and completed two full terms, is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.