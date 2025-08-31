'A communal experience which unites us': Bishop encourages Irish people to return to Sunday Mass

A CATHOLIC bishop has encouraged people in Ireland to return to Mass on Sundays, describing it as 'a communal experience which unites us as the People of God'.

Fr Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, launched the 'Why Sunday Matters' pastoral message at Carlow Cathedral today on behalf of the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference.

In his homily, Bishop Nulty said the centuries-old practice of celebrating Mass on Sunday 'is our way of affirming that life has meaning'.

Describing Sunday Mass as offering the rhythm for the week that follows, he said: "I encourage you to return, know that you are missed and know that you will be welcome."

Covid impact

Outlining the initiative, Bishop Nulty identified the Covid-19 pandemic as impacting Mass attendance and said it was the main driver in creating the pastoral message.

He explained that the pandemic was, in a sense, 'a grace in itself' as it stopped Sunday Mass being turned into just a routine habit.

However, it also undermined the sacrament of Communion.

He said some faithful have continued to watch Mass via webcam after first doing so during Covid restrictions, while others have gotten out of the habit of attending in any form since the pandemic.

For some the practice has slipped from their lives as other commitments have taken priority while other people have never connected.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Bishop Nulty also acknowledged that some people feel unwelcome within the Catholic Church and others are angered by abuse scandals.

"Today across the island, in every diocese, in every parish, all are encouraged to return," he said this morning.

'Most important moment'

"Sunday Mass is our way of affirming that life has meaning," continued Bishop Nulty.

"Sunday Mass is where God's story and ours meet. In opening ourselves and listening to His story, our own in a very broken and wounded world makes sense.

"Mass is a re-enactment of the death and resurrection of Jesus, first celebrated at the Last Supper, this we participate in on the Lord's Day, that's why we call it 'Keeping Holy the Lord's Day' or 'Keeping Holy the Sabbath'.

"Just ask yourself what has replaced your Sunday worship? What has allowed it to slip? How might it be re-prioritised?"

He added: "Sunday Mass is the most important moment of our week, because Sunday matters."