Concern grows for man missing from Waterford for almost a week

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Waterford.

John Connors, 42, was last seen in the Dunmore Road area of Waterford city at around 10.30pm on Monday, August 25.

He was reported missing on Wednesday, August 27.

Mr Connors, who is from Wexford, is described as being approximately 5' 9" in height, of broad build with short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt and navy chinos.

"Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his well-being," read a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with information on Mr Connors' whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.