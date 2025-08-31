Sisk returns to its roots with opening of Cork office

CONSTRUCTION firm Sisk Group has returned to its roots with the opening of a new office in Cork city centre.

Last year, the company moved more than 250 of its staff to its new Irish headquarters at a retrofitted building at Citywest Business Campus in Dublin.

This week, it added to its locations across Ireland with the official opening of a new office at City Gate, Mahon in the city where the company was founded in 1859 by John Sisk.

"Our roots are firmly in Cork and the move to Mahon is an investment in our people and a vote of confidence for the wider Munster region," said Paul Brown, Sisk CEO.

"This move will enable us to support and attract future local talent into the construction sector.

"Our new office also complements our new HQ retrofit in Dublin."

The Cork office was officially opened by Mr Brown as well as EU Commissioner Michael McGrath and Gary McGann, Chairman of Sisk's parent company, Sicon Ltd.

The site was retrofitted over a four-month period and has capacity for more than 100 people.

Sisk's Cork office had previously been based on Kinsale Road since 1967.

'Close connection'

Speaking at the opening, Mr McGrath said the move was a reflection of Sisk's continued pride in its roots and commitment to the region.

"With over 165 years of experience and a strong commitment to quality, innovation, safety and sustainability, Sisk has delivered many vital building projects across Ireland, the UK and throughout Europe," he said.

"In doing so, it provides valued employment and contributes to economic growth and urban renewal wherever it works.

"Construction is never just about bricks and mortar — it's about people, communities and creating opportunities for future generations.

"Given that it all started for Sisk in Cork in 1859, I am delighted to open Sisk's new Cork office — a testament to the company's continued close connection with and commitment to Cork and the wider region.

"I wish the whole team at Sisk continued success."

Sisk, which completed the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme in Cork city and work at Pfizer in Ringaskiddy over the past 18 months, has recently been announced as the main contractor for the extension of Center Parcs Longford Forest.