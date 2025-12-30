Witness appeal after home set alight with two people inside

DETECTIVES have appealed to the public to come forward with information after a house was set alight in Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to a home in the Lowwood Park area of the city on December 28.

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the blaze, which police confirm caused “scorch damage” to the property.

“At around 8.15pm on Sunday, December 28, police received a report of arson at a residential property in the Lowwood Park area of the city,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McVeagh said.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service,” he added.

"It appears that a brick was thrown through a window at the front of the property, smashing it.

“An accelerant was then poured over the front door and set alight, causing scorch damage.

“Two adults were present in the property at the time but, thankfully, no injuries were reported."

Det Serg McVeagh confirmed the police force is treating the attack as “arson with intent to endanger life.”

They have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1302 of 28/12/25,” Det Serg McVeagh said.