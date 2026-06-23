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Witness appeal after petrol bomb attack on home with three people inside
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Witness appeal after petrol bomb attack on home with three people inside

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a petrol bomb attack on a home in Co. Down.

Officers were called to the incident in Downpatrick in the early hours of yesterday morning (June 22).

The incident happened in Pound Lane, Downpatrick

“We received a report at around 12.25am this morning that two men, dressed in dark clothing, with hoods up and their faces covered, had thrown a lit item at a property in the Pound Lane area before making off towards John Street,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Beacom said.

“Officers attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, where the fire had already been extinguished by one of the occupants,” he added.

“Some damage was caused to the house, including scorch marks to the front of the property and the front door.

“Three people were in the property at the time, however, no injuries were reported,” Sgt Beacom confirmed.
Police have urged witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, ring-doorbell or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 24 of 22/06/26,” Sgt Beacom added.

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See More: Down, Downpatrick, Petrol Bomb

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