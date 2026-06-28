Appeal after man left with head injuries following Co. Down assault

POLICE have appealed for information after a man sustained head injuries following a serious assault in Co. down.

It was reported that a man had been attacked by several males in the James Street area of Newtownards at around 3am today.

"It is believed he was struck repeatedly with blunt instruments and has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his arms, legs and head," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The assailants fled the scene in a car along Balfour Street following the assault."

Police have urged anyone with information or camera footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 278 of June 28.

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