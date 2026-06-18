Investigation underway after masked gunman shot at house

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a man shot at a house in Co. Down.

Police were called to reports of a broken window at a home in Newtownards at around 11.25pm on June 16.

They later found the damage had been caused by a gunshot.

“Police received a report at around 11.25pm of a broken window at a property in the Half Acre Lane area,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“Officers attended the address, where the damage was subsequently deemed to have been caused by a gunshot,” they added.

“It is believed this was fired just a few minutes before the report was made to police, between 11.15pm and 11.20pm,’ they explained.

“One person was in the house at the time. However, no injuries were reported.”

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to contact them, confirming they have received further reports “that a masked man, dressed in black, was seen in the area holding what appeared to be a small handgun, before making off towards Church Street”.

They said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1891 of 16/06/26.”

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